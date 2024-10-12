JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $17.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

