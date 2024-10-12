JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 944,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

