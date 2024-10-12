Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Trading Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.85. Approximately 572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.
