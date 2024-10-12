Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 935,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of J opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

