J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $189.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 103,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

