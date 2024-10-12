iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iSpecimen Price Performance

ISPC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,337. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.59.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 97.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

