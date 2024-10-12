iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

