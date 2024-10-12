iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

