iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,977,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $191.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

