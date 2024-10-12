iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $181.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

