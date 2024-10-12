iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,319 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

