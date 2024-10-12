iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 3,667 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.76.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.