iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 3,667 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

