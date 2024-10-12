iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UAE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 47,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

