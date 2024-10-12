iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,043,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. 1,956,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,674. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,304,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 699,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 573,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after purchasing an additional 488,114 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

