iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

