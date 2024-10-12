iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BGRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08.

