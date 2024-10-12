iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBGK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

