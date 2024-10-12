iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 991.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,947. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

