iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

