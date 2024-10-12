iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Asio Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

