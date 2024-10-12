iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,615 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,161,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,639,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

