iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,223,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.