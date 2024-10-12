Iowa State Bank Sells 8,099 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.