Iowa State Bank Sells 2,086 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

