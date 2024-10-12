Iowa State Bank Has $14.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

