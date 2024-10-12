Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 8.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $589.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $580.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $497.36 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

