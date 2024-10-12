Iowa State Bank Buys 9,354 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,681,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,009 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

