Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 313642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 595,661 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,172,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 587,337 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

