Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Mendota Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
