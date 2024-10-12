Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 287,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after buying an additional 4,625,361 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

