Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after buying an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after buying an additional 255,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.