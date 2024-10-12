Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after buying an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after buying an additional 255,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,831 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Loan ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.