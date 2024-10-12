Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,064,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,293% from the previous session’s volume of 722,727 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $24.09.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

