Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.97. Approximately 27,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $318.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

