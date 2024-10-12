Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 330396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $729.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
