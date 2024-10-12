Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,176,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 521% from the previous session’s volume of 189,485 shares.The stock last traded at $24.97 and had previously closed at $24.97.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,874,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

