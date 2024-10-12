Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

