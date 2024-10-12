Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 614,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,355,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSJQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 146,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.