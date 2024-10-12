Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 139,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.