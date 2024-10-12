Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 2,052,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,663,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Specifically, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $25,966,126.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $978.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

