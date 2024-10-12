Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.380 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $735.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

