Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.380 EPS.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $735.71.
In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
