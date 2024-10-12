Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,882.65 ($63.90) and traded as high as GBX 5,115 ($66.94). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,025 ($65.76), with a volume of 339,523 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.98) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.05) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,425 ($71.00).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRK

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,927.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,884.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,736.84%.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.