International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 42.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $232.08. The stock had a trading volume of 168,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

