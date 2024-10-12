Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) & National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Critical Contrast

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercorp Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Bank of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial Services and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $32.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than National Bank of Canada.

Volatility and Risk

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 14.94% 8.97% 0.99% National Bank of Canada 19.10% 17.29% 0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and National Bank of Canada”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.63 billion N/A $286.85 million $2.11 12.99 National Bank of Canada $17.32 billion 1.86 $2.47 billion $7.14 13.27

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Intercorp Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It engages in the development, management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards; facilitation of payments and services through commercial stores; and installation and maintenance of infrastructure for transactions through electronic commerce modality and networks of payment methods processors. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides full-service brokerage, private banking, direct brokerage, investment solutions, administrative and trade execution, transaction products, and trust and estate services. The Financial Markets segment offers corporate banking, advisory, and capital markets services; and project financing, debt, and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance products; and personal and commercial banking in Cambodia. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

