Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,657,000 after buying an additional 218,516 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ICE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

