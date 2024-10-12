Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.73.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $74.56 on Friday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

