Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -495.64 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.