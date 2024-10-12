Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -495.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

