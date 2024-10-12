Insider Selling: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Insider Sells 5,563 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

