Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells 120,500 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $833,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 716,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,550.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 122,591 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $852,007.45.

On Monday, September 16th, Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $259,101.60.

On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $9,728.40.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $154,008.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $456,167.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 347,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,834. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPWR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on NET Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NET Power by 226.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NET Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.