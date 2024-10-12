Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $936,113.13 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $936,113.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,966,126.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LUNR opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.