Insider Selling: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Insider Sells 1,018 Shares of Stock

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,018 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $29,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peggy A. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,353 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $39,913.50.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $31.61 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

